Measuring 49.9m, this sleek and sporty new-build from AB Yachts is a design which pushes the boundaries of large planing yachts. Eric Althaus, YPI Senior Consultant said, “There are so many features of this design that make the AB 166 genuinely unique. It has the most original and intelligently thought through Master Cabin layout I have seen in all my 25-years in this business. Not only is it spacious and well lit, but the owner also benefits from two balconies and exclusive access to a secluded Owner’s Pool area at the front of the yacht. That’s a winning feature for any owner.”

For a yacht of this size, the AB 166 holds an impressive performance edge as well as an ingeniously designed layout. Courtesy of 3 MTU M93L engines and water jet propulsion; the AB 166 can reach a staggering top speed of 48 knots.

YPI Broker Will Allen has stated that the new-build is a project for those craving a high impact yacht, “For cutting-edge technology, a vast and spacious interior and a breath-taking speed never before seen on a yacht of this size, the AB 16 is a true-game changer; and with delivery of the first hull just 24 months from signing it’s not a new-build you are going to have to wait long to enjoy.”

Specialists in water jet propulsion and light weight construction, AB Yachts has produced their most thrilling project to date; available to order exclusively through YPI Brokerage, the AB 166 is currently listed for an asking price of €29,000,000.