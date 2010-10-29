Squalo reportedly gathered some real interest after being placed on the market, Yachting Partners International has now reduced her price by €300,000. YPI Broker Matt Albert says, “This makes Squalo a very interesting purchase … She is in absolute immaculate condition having benefited from an interior refresh in 2009. Whoever buys her now can expect to be able to take advantage of her straight away.”

Motor yacht Squalo was designed by Stefano Righini and Carlo Galeazzi, combining sleek and sporty design with classic Azimut engineering; comfortably accommodating up to 10 guests in 5 double cabins with en-suite facilities.

“Many yachts of this size make you feel like you are compromising one something,” explains YPI broker Matt Albert. “However, the Azimuts, and in particular the 116 Series, give you everything you need in terms of performance, comfort and style.”

Currently based in Imperia, Italy, Squalo is ready for inspections on short notice and is marked exclusively for sale through YPI at a new asking price of €5,600,000.