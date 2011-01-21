Built in 2003 by Istanbul-based shipyard, RMK Marine, motor yacht Jasmin was designed by Dick Boon of Vripack Yachting International, combining creative interior style and a classic ocean-going design.

Jasmin is capable of comfortably accommodating up to ten guests in five luxurious staterooms, including a fantastic Master Suite which covers 45-square metres on the main deck with full-height windows to look out across the stunning views of the ocean.

YPI Sales Broker, Will Allen explains, “One special feature is the placement of Jasmin’s four guest cabins (two VIP cabins with queen beds and two twin cabins) on the upper deck, thus ensuring guests benefit from an elevated position and from having large windows rather than small port holes to enjoy the views. Similarly Jasmin features ten oversized windows in the main saloon providing amazing views during cruising or whilst at anchor.”

Jasmin offers ample space for guests to relax in the sun or dine with guests on the upper and main deck levels; also offering easy access to the water to reach the tenders and water toys.

This motor yacht is a combination of sturdy, ocean-going capability mixed with classic, elegant comfort. Her systems have been fully maintained by an attentive maintenance programme as well as the capability of running completely free of noise or vibration; adding an extra degree of comfort for guests and owners alike.

“She is an outstanding yacht,” says Bertrand Vogele, YPI Group CEO. “And at this price I would recommend any buyers serious about owning a fuel efficient, long range yacht, to take the time now to inspect Jasmin… they won’t be disappointed.”

Exclusively for sale with Yachting Partners International and available to view in Istanbul, Jasmin has now undergone an immediate price reduction; bringing her asking price down from €9,400,000 to €7,800,000.