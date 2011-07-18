S/Y Meteor

Built in 2007 by Royal Huisman to a sophisticated Dijkstra & Partners design, this multi-award winning superyacht collected an impressive three awards at the World Superyacht Awards in 2008 and carried the St Barth’s winning trophy in 2009.

“Put quite simply, she is an absolutely stunning yacht,” says her YPI Broker and Head of YPI Sailing, William Bishop. “Built and refitted in the yard that recently celebrated its 125th Anniversary, Meteor is one of the finest examples of the sheer talent and skill Royal Huisman is renowned for.”

This expertly constructed schooner can comfortably accommodate six guests in three cabins and a maximum crew of 12 in seven cabins all arranged within a classic John Munford interior.

Available for sale through YPI Brokerage, superyacht Meteor is listed at an asking price of €25,000,000.

M/Y Why Worry

Why Worry is a brand-new, exclusive central agency for YPI Brokerage and is being completed by Baglietto workers at the Rossi Navi shipyard in Viareggio, Italy.

Measuring 43m and featuring a stunning all white hull, Why Worry has been built to the highest specifications and will emerge as a similar design to her sistership Ancora.

“The superb Italian Designer, Francesco Paszkowski worked on her exteriors,” explains YPI Broker, Mike Rich. “Her interiors, which make stunning use of stainless steel, back-lit alabaster and wenge, are by award-winning Portuguese design team SA Aranha & Vasconcelos.”

Fully MCA Compliant, Why Worry can accommodate up to 12 guests in 5 cabins together with a bridge deck study that converts to sleep another guest.

Now available for sale exclusively though YPI Brokerage, the state-of-the-art motor yacht Why Worry is available for an asking price of €17,750,000.

These stunning superyachts will be on display with Yachting Partners International at the Monaco Yacht Show, for more information, click here.