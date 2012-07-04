A well-known name in the Superyacht Industry, Russell’s previous career as a yacht broker spans almost 20 years, linking him with some of the world’s largest yacht sales having worked with the industry’s most respected owners.

“Russell is a very experienced and very successful yacht broker well known throughout our industry worldwide,” says YPI CEO Bertrand Vogele. “He has a solid understanding of what it takes to get the best results at the right time for clients. He also knows yachts inside and out.”

“I started working as a brokerage manager with ’22 North’ in Hong Kong back in 1989,” says Russell. “They were the agent for X-yachts of Denmark and a number of other performance and motor yachts in South East Asia. From there I went on to work with Sunseeker and eventually joined Edmiston, initially setting up their French office in Golfe Juan.”

“I am very proud to be with YPI,” he continues. “YPI has been at the forefront of luxury yachting for a long time. It enjoys a solid reputation for the results it gets and for the levels of transparency and professionalism it operates by.”

Russell will join the YPI Brokerage team as part of YPI’s ongoing 40-year Anniversary strategic re-structuring.

“I am looking forward to being part of the team that takes the Group into its next 40 years of luxury yachting.”