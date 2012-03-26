“We are the only full service brokerage house with three dedicated offices in China and Hong Kong,” says YPI Group CEO, Bertrand Vogele. “We have grown from just one office in Aberdeen Harbour, Hong Kong to three offices with optimal locations in Shenzhen and Nansha as well as growing the team with some great new broker talent.”

“The secret to YPI Asia is my Chinese team,” adds YPI Asia Managing Director, Olivier Besson. “They understand better than any foreigner how the market works and what our Chinese clients need and want. The link with YPI means they have access to 40 years yachting experience, know-how and networking – that’s indispensible.”

Whilst the world’s second largest economy may still be developing and the number of Chinese billionaires falling, almost 11% of the 1,226 billionaires on the recent Forbes List 2012 come from China and Hong Kong (133 in total) with one billionaire, 83 year old Li Ka-Shing, adding a record value to his wealth to become the 9th richest man in the world.

“The only way to properly serve our Asian clients,” says Bertrand, “is to provide the full YPI brokerage, charter, management and new-construction service and with a team that understands China and how Chinese people want to enjoy their yachting. Shows like Hainan give us a wonderful opportunity to meet new clients and network with some old ones too.”

The Hainan Rendezvous will be running from 5th-8th of April 2012 at the Visun Royal Yacht Club, Sanya.