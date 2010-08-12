With the worlds finest superyacht events on the horizon, CEO of YPI, Bertrand Vogele has stated “We are working with some simply stunning yachts this year… many of which have already attracted a great deal of interest – good news for our industry and our clients”.

“Not all yacht shows are the same,” comments YPI Senior Yachting Consultant Eric Althaus. “But the Monaco and Cannes Shows are two examples where our clients properly get to see some of the vey best products and services available on the market today all in one place – whether they are buying, selling or building”.

YPI will be holding a stunning display of superyachts at each show whilst offering additional VIP tenders and limousines for clients to ensure their time at the show goes as smooth as possible.

“There’s a lot to see,” says Eric Althaus. “We work hard to make sure our clients get to visit all the yachts they want to see without it being too tiring. After all, yachting is supposed to be fun… and that includes yacht shopping."

Valquest

Launched late 2009, Valquest is a beautiful 41m Dubois-designed Fast Cruising Sloop from custom yacht builder Bloemsma Van Breemen.

“Valquest is without doubt one of the nicest sailing yachts I have ever been on board,” says her YPI Sales & New Construction Broker, Matt Albert. “She has a very clean deck, a low profile wheelhouse and of course, that head-turning silver metallic hull.”

Valquest includes a number of important features, all incorporated for long range cruising. “She is equipped with a high fuel tank capacity,” explains Matt, “a standing-height engine room, spacious storage and in-deck winches with easy access to all technical installations.”

Superyacht Valquest will be proudly on display at this years Monaco Yacht Show, taking place from the 22nd-25th September.

Lionheart

Superyacht Lionheart is the largest J-Class to be commissioned to date. Launched this summer, Lionheart is 44m and has an astonishing 17m of overhang.

Originally designed for the Ranger Syndicate by Starling Burgess and Olin Stephens in 1936, Lionheart’s design was extensively optimised by Hoek Naval Architects to ensure she can compete at the very highest level.

“Lionheart is quite simply… stunning,” says her YPI broker and Head of the YPI Sailing Division, William Bishop. “Anyone who loves sailing is already well aware of the philosophy, the history, the technology and the passion that has gone into the construction of Lionheart. That’s what makes this yacht the beginning of a whole new era of J-Class yachting.”

Lionheart will also be showcased by YPI at the industry renowned Monaco Yacht Show alongside a YPI project-managed 60m new build from ISA and a wealth of stunning superyachts.

Jasmin

Built by RMK Marine Shipyard in Istanbul in 2003 and with naval architecture by Vripack, Jasmin is an expedition yact with a GRT of 336 and a range of almost 5,000nm.

“Jasmin combines sturdy, ocean-going capability with classic, elegant comfort,” explains Bertrand Vogele, “She has all the great characteristics of a much larger yacht… but without any of the inconveniences.”

Jasmin will be at the Cannes Yacht Show, which will take place from the 8th-13th September. Also at the show will be YPI’s breath-taking Superyacht Go, the 39m Feadship SL39 modular concept.

Mary-Jean II

Built by ISA in 2010 and launched mid-may, Mary-Jean II is a stunning piece of craftsmanship from renowned Italian shipbuilder ISA. Project managed by YPI, this 60m new-build, launched with striking Aristo Blue hull and Oyster White superstructure, utilizes the very latest technology, design and Italian craftsmanship with a contemporary interior design by Mark Berryman.

Superyacht Mary-Jean II is for charter through YPI Charter.

Unlike most yacht shows, the teams from all YPI specialist divisions – Brokerage, Management, Crew and Charter – will be present at both the Cannes Boat Show and the Monaco Yacht Show.