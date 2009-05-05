Her sleek lines and low-profile design have earned her international admiration since her 2007 launch, while the high-standard of her construction and full SOLAS compliance leave Silver in good stead to tantalize for years to come.

The YPI Brokerage deal is the largest in the yachting industry since September 2008 and executed cleanly, with a minimum of fuss occurring on either side.

Quietly brokered, this massive deal illustrates the power of YPI and it’s ability to connect well-matched buyers and sellers together with the talents of its parent company, shipbrokers Barry Rogliano Salles (BRS), and a web of globally active offices.