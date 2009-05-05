YPI Brokerage crush credit crunch with record deal
With rumours flying around about the fall in sales of luxury goods and of top yacht builders reaching out for creditor protection, YPI Brokerage, the sales division of Yachting Partners International (YPI), have contradicted the naysayers and are sailing through 2009 producing stellar results.
Her sleek lines and low-profile design have earned her international admiration since her 2007 launch, while the high-standard of her construction and full SOLAS compliance leave Silver in good stead to tantalize for years to come.
The YPI Brokerage deal is the largest in the yachting industry since September 2008 and executed cleanly, with a minimum of fuss occurring on either side.
Quietly brokered, this massive deal illustrates the power of YPI and it’s ability to connect well-matched buyers and sellers together with the talents of its parent company, shipbrokers Barry Rogliano Salles (BRS), and a web of globally active offices.
"YPI Brokerage has completed the sale this week of superyacht Silver, an exquisite 74 metre Espen Oeino"