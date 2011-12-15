Launched in 2003 by Southern Wind, Acaia Cube is an excellent example of the performant, confident naval architecture of Farr Yacht Design combined with the stylish Italian lines of Nauta Design.

Featuring a large panoramic deck saloon with 270 degree views, Acaia Cube accommodates a total of seven guests in two twin VIP suites and a forward area given over entirely to the Owner’s Suite.

“We have a lot of respect for yachts built by Southern Wind, and Acaia Cube is exactly the sort of sailing yacht we are proud to present to our buyers,” comments YPI Group CEO, Bertrand Vogele. “She is a high performance yacht, in excellent condition and properly priced – exactly the sort of product we are always on the look-out for.”