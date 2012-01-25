YPI Brokerage Sell Superyacht Calaf

This superbly refitted and maintained superyacht has enjoyed a long standing and successful charter career. Launched in 1992 by Heesen Yachts, Calaf is still fresh from her major hi-spec refit in 2007.

Matt Albert, the broker who acted in both of YPI’s recent sales, said, “Calaf is a wonderfully maintained Heesen offering all the renowned finish and class of one of the world’s leading Dutch builders together with the added benefits of a yacht superbly refitted with the very latest technology.”

With a Frank Mulder design offering a blend of the classic with a touch of the contemporary, Calaf is both spacious and comfortable and sleeps up to ten guests in five cabins.