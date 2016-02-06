Built by Ferretti and launched in 2006 with interior design by Studio Zuccon and commercially registered to RINA Class, Monticello II is a one-owner yacht, in turn-key condition offering accommodation for eight guests in a Master Suite, VIP Stateroom and two twin cabins.

“The family that owned Monticello II kept her in great condition,” explains her YPI Broker, William Campbell. “She has great space, clean interior design, and is an excellent yacht for enjoying the Mediterranean or Adriatic in comfort with family and friends. She has gone to a new owner we know is looking forward to profiting from all she has to offer.”