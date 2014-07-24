Built in 2006 by renowned Italian builders Cantieri di Pisa, Elena B is an advanced version of the yard’s popular Akhir 85 range and has been with the same owner since her delivery.

Kept in pristine condition and equipped with the latest communication and entertainment systems, this fast and sleek cruising yacht delivers space, comfort and performance accommodating up to nine guests in four staterooms and offering a very successful multi-function flybridge with dining, lounge and sun areas.

“Elena B is one of the finest examples of the Akhir range on the market,” says YPI Broker, Mike Rich who represented the buyer. “She has been superbly maintained and now her new owner is already benefitting from and enjoying all she has to offer this summer.”

YPI has thanked Oscar Romano of Fraser Yachts for his help and assistance throughout the sales process in representing the seller.