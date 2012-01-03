Built in 2004 by the renowned Pendennis shipyard in the UK, Margaret Ann is an outstanding example of expert styling; showing off the best Dubois exterior lines and an excellent Redman Whiteley Dixon interior.

“Our client is very happy with his purchase,” says YPI Sales & New Construction broker and Head of YPI Sailing, Will Bishop. “In a very competitive market, we have been able to find the right yacht at the right price and in the right condition.”

The 29m sailing yacht Margaret Ann was originally listed for sale at an asking price of €4,950,000.