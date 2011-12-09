This sophisticated vessel was designed to be a lightweight, reliable and classically styled superyacht by Jon Bannenberg and Tom Fexas. After her launch in 1985 by the Nishii shipyard in Japan, she was fully rejuvenated in 2010 by Stabbert Maritime who managed to keep all of her original character whilst installing the very best equipment on the market.

After travelling over 10,000 miles from Seattle to Cannes, Antinea arrived in the Mediterranean ready to go back to her next adventure; a rare feat for modern yachts alone.

Antinea represents a timeless fusion of classic and contemporary lines combined with the potential of a rugged expedition yacht.

Now available for sale for an asking price of €6,850,000, Antinea is listed with YPI and will no doubt be making an impression on the brokerage market.