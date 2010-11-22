Perle Bleue was created from a combination of the owner’s unique vision and experience alongside the renowned skills of Donald Starkey Designs; responsible for both her interior and exterior styling. Measuring 38m, this stunning example of superyacht design and construction won the 2008 Showboats Award for Best Displacement Yacht under 50 Metres.

YPI Sales & New Construction Broker, Matt Albert, said, “The superyacht Perle Bleue was built for an extremely knowledgeable yacht owner … he put all of his many years of experience into creating the ‘perfect sized’ motor yacht.”

Custom built at Hakvoort, it is easy to see the years of yachting experience which was put into her layout and design by both the owner and designer. Matt Albert continues, “She has a bright and modern Donald Starkey design with a cleverly conceived layout that shows off some amazing space … Not surprisingly perhaps, she also enjoys an outstanding charter reputation … all of which goes to make her one of the most attractive and solid offers of this size available on the market any where in the world today.”

Her Sundeck is equipped with a large, luxurious Jacuzzi with a waterfall and fountain feature alongside ample space for sunbathing on her sun pads and bench seating. Ideal for entertaining, she also features a large Skylounge on the upper aft deck which offers an oval dining table for 12 and a wet bar with a sink and refrigerator.

Perle Bleue holds accommodation for 10 guests onboard in three double cabins, one twin and two Pullman berths with space below for seven crew members.

Currently in Fort Lauderdale, superyacht Perle Bleue will be making for the Caribbean in December after a complete hull repaint, embarking on her new winter charter season which can also be organized through Yachting Partners International.



“She is a beautiful yacht,” says Matt Albert, “Magnificently looked after and generating excellent charter revenue the superyacht Perle Bleue is definitely one of those yachts you need to see if you are seriously in the market to buy and at her new asking price… I don’t think she’ll be around for very long.”

Perle Bleue is for sale with YPI Brokerage for an Asking Price of $16,900,000 USD and is currently located in Fort Lauderdale.