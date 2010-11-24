After recently appearing together at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, S/Y Valquest and M/Y Glaze will showcase together again at the long awaited Antigua Charter Show, taking place from 6th-11th December.

“The Antigua Show is a fantastic event for presenting some of the world’s premium charter yachts,” explains Head of YPI Charter, Fiona Maureso. “This year we have decided to present two very different but very much sought-after charter yachts from our fleet. Launched late 2009 and fresh from her first ever Mediterranean season, Valquest brings all the joy of cruising on a brand new, state-of-the-art sailing yacht, whilst Glaze, herself fresh from a recent refit in Florida, is a stunning motor yacht with lots of space and character and a wealth of extras for charter guests to enjoy.”

Valquest

This 41m Fast Cruising sloop designed by Dubois comes from the custom yacht builder Bloemsma Van Breemen, a well known family-run shipyard in the Netherlands with unparalleled attention to detail.

Offering 4 luxurious cabins, Valquest is capable of comfortably accommodating up to 8 guests on board and features a young, vibrant crew of six to make your every charter request a reality.

“Her fashionably sleek looks and a head-turning silver metallic hull are equally matched on the inside by a chic modern design with a high quality mahogany and white leather finish throughout,” says Valquest’s YPI Charter Marketing Manager Jacqueline Leigh. “She feels incredibly spacious both inside and on deck and has all the extras required for the more active – or the most laid back – of cruises.”

Glaze

With a distinctive burgundy hull design and an exceptionally high-quality construction, Glaze is a fantastic 49m tri-deck motor yacht built by Trinity Yachts to ABS Class and is fully MCA compliant.

Her YPI Charter Manager, Carine Zanotti commented, “Glaze is an exceptionally comfortable and spacious yacht … She is equipped with Quantum zero-speed stabilizers for increased steadiness and comfort in any weather, whether at sea or at anchor. In addition to the size of her cabins, the amount of space Glaze offers guests for activities and dining is unbeatable. She has kept all the charm and success of her fort incarnation as Lady Michelle and added to it.”

Glaze offers charter guests an array of distinctive features on board, such as the panoramic sky lounge, a vast sundeck sporting an enormous sun pad, Jacuzzi and a bar and grill for dining al fresco. A large covered exterior deck also offers shaded and cool dining for 12 guests. Glaze can also reach a top speed of 19 knots and can cruise comfortably at 15 knots, ideal for stretching her legs at sea.

“She has a large swimming platform at the stern with two staircases leading to the main deck,” says Carine. “And a variety of water toys including wave runners, kayaks, wake board and towables offer guests a wide range of activities and sports.”

Able to accommodate 12 guests comfortably in 6 cabins, consisting of a master suite, 3 double cabins, 1 twin cabin and 1 convertible cabin.

Both Valquest and Glaze are available for charter this winter season through Yachting Partners International.

With the Antigua Charter Show just over a week away, now is the right time to charter a luxury vessel; giving you the opportunity to cruise effortlessly around the Leeward Islands of the Caribbean, enjoying Antigua’s sights and evening life and making the most of the 2010 winter season.