Renowned for their sleek style, high-quality performance and chic hull colourings, Palmer Johnson built O’Khalila in 2007 for a knowledgeable owner who ‘spared no expense’.

Built as part of the PJ 150 series, O’Khalila, like her sisterships, is renowned for the perfect combination of comfort, style and performance.

“Powered not by two, but three MTU diesel engines, O’Khalila is one of the fastest on the market.” Explains YPI Sales & New Construction Broker, Matt Albert. “She can reach speeds of up to 34 knots and cruises at an impressive 30 knots with a range of around 700 miles – exceptional for a yacht with such a full, luxurious interior.”

O’Khalila is also able to accommodate up to 12 guests with 7 crew, boasting a stunning and expertly designed interior from Nuvolari & Lenard.

Bertrand Vogele, CEO of the YPI Group comments, “the amount of thought that has gone into O’Khalila is impressive … From the design of the cabins, all themed around the work of famous designers, to the state-of-the-art cinema on the main deck forward. She is a yacht of incredible style and character, not easy to find when looking for a Sports Yacht. She is available for immediate delivery and with such an impressive price reduction has now become one of the best pre-season opportunities for those interested in speed, style and space.”

O’Khalila is a YPI joint central with Merle Wood & Associates – listed for a new asking price of $22,000,000.