“Part of the value of working with a full-service superyacht brokerage house such as YPI is getting to know when certain yachts come up for sale before they are publicly announced,” YPI Group CEO Bertrand Vogèle explains. “But not everything in yachting needs to be so urgent. The YPI Selection gives clients the chance to calmly browse through our pick of some of the best motor and sailing yachts now available for sale and charter.”

“We live in an era of ‘information overload’,” explains Group Marketing Manager, Mark Duncan. “It’s hard to tell what’s relevant and what’s not today. So we do our best to filter out all the extraneous noise by getting straight to the point and only giving our clients the news and information they can use and benefit from. That way our clients stay abreast of what is going on in yachting and what we are up to at YPI.”

“Our clients all share a passion for yachting,” explains Senior Sales and New Construction Broker, Matt Albert, “but not all for the same type of yacht. The YPI Selection brings together an in-depth mix of opportunities covering all tastes and budgets.”

“The majority of charter clients decide upon destination first and then yacht,” says Head of YPI Charter, Fiona Maureso. “In this edition we’ve highlighted some of the best available this spring and summer on the East and West Mediterranean, the Adriatic, the Pacific and many other destinations. We also spotlight two particularly environmentally-responsible charter yachts that are appealing more and more to clients.”

The newly launched Spring/Summer edition of the YPI Selection also includes a Market Intelligence Report, a feature on the team behind YPI Management and tips on how to recruit the best people for your yacht with YPI Crew.

