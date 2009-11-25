YPI New Sailing Division

Southern Wind is aimed at owners who enjoy the aggressive, sporty lines of a low coach-roof profile and open transom without compromising the generous interior spaces of a Deck Saloon version.

The successful Southern Wind 100 RS N°2 sports naval architecture by Farr Yacht Design, with interior and exterior styling by Nauta Design.

“She is a superb sailing yacht designed to give the maximum to those who really enjoy their sailing,” says YPI Group Managing Director, Bertrand Vogèle. “She is also the second hull in the Raised Saloon version of the popular Southern Wind 100 series of which the yard has already built 11 units in just 3 and half years.”

“YPI has a long and successful tradition in working with sailing yachts,” explains Vogèle. “We have bought and sold, managed, crewed and chartered some of the world’s most renowned sailing vessels for nearly 40 years…mainly as a result of the acute understanding we have of how these yachts perform."

"With today’s growing demand worldwide for the new wave of sailing yachts, now seemed to be the right time to officially put together a specialist team dedicated to this side of yachting,” says Vogèle

YPI Brokerage has recently signed Royal Huisman sailing yacht’s 52 metre Meteor, and 40.64 metre William Tai.



