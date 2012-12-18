The move comes at a time when the size, frequency and cost of international money transfers increases throughout the yachting industry.

Speaking about the new partnership, Ian Petts, Financial Director for YPI, said: “Yachting is a global industry and almost everyone involved in it needs to transfer money around the world or buy foreign currency.

“We are always searching for ways to help our clients and crew limit the cost and inefficiency surrounding these transactions and with our new partnership service we are able to bring savings of up to 5%.”

He continued: “Whether it is helping crew transfer their monthly salaries for free, direct into their bank accounts in their home country or ensuring our clients are saving on the charter or purchase of a yacht, or on the planning stage payments of a new construction, or even on the regular everyday costs of running a yacht, we are confident that Currencies Direct can provide the secure and efficient assistance we demand.”

YPI is one of the first companies in the industry to identify the potential of using a foreign exchange specialist, with others expected to follow.