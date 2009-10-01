Group Managing Director Bertrand Vogèle said the company had outgrown their current offices and was not only in need of more space for staff but also more comfortable settings for receiving clients.

“The move, our new look and growing our team is all part of the strategy for developing our business as well as consolidating it,” said Vogèle.

“These are great offices. They really signal the start of a new presence for YPI not only in the Principality but all over the world.”

The Panorama building sits by the Place Sainte Devote in Monaco.