YPI Sell Benetti Superyacht Salve
Yachting Partners International has today announced the successful sale of the 29.75m Benetti superyacht Salve through their sales and new construction division, YPI Brokerage.
Built by the revered Benetti shipyard in 1974, this classic Italian motor yacht underwent a year long restoration to her original first-class position in 2007/8.
Salve is an excellently appointed superyacht with space for up to ten guests, a crew of five and holding RINA and MCA compliancy.
Originally available at an asking price of €1,750,000, Salve has now been sold by YPI broker Gregory Gheraia to a direct client.