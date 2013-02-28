YPI Sell Benetti Superyacht Salve

Built by the revered Benetti shipyard in 1974, this classic Italian motor yacht underwent a year long restoration to her original first-class position in 2007/8.

Salve is an excellently appointed superyacht with space for up to ten guests, a crew of five and holding RINA and MCA compliancy.

Originally available at an asking price of €1,750,000, Salve has now been sold by YPI broker Gregory Gheraia to a direct client.