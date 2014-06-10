“Sailing yachts may only make up around 12% of the world’s fleet of yachts for sale, but there is a passion with sailing yachts that’s hard to find elsewhere in yachting,” explains Head of YPI Sailing and one-time captain of Cyclos III, William Bishop.

“And it’s a passion that was perfectly exemplified by the very high level of interest this Auction generated.”

Built in 1990 by the world’s pre-eminent shipyard, Royal Huisman with naval architecture by the great Ron Holland and innovative interiors by Andrew Winch, Cyclos III was the ground-breaking yacht of her generation and she remains outstanding even today.

“We very much look forward to seeing this timeless yacht back on the water,” says Will. “I am convinced she will bring as much pleasure and enjoyment to her new owner as she has done for her previous owner.”

However, Cyclos III was not the only brokerage announcement to emerge from the brokerage firm. YPI also introduced the sale of YII.

Presented by YPI at last year’s Monaco Yacht Show, ‘YII’ was launched in 2006 and has been superbly maintained by her professional crew ever since. An award-winning pedigree yacht with naval architecture by the renowned Dixon Yacht Designs and interiors by John Munford, ‘YII’ is intelligently laid out and she benefits on the water from the extensive R&D program undertaken prior to her construction.

“She is a stunning, powerful performance sloop,” says Head of YPI Sailing, William Bishop, “Her optimized hull and keel design gives maximum lift, stability and efficiency and her exceptional sail area to displacement ratio gives outstanding performance even in the slightest of breezes. We are very proud not only to have sold ‘YII’ but to have sold her to an owner I know will enjoy and appreciate all that she has to offer.”