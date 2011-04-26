YPI Sell Superyacht Aeolian

Measuring 28m, Aeolian was built to a sophisticated Andre Hoek design which embodies a traditional era of luxury yachting.

“Aeolian has an enviable reputation as a yacht of outstanding quality,” says YPI Broker, Will Bishop, Head of YPI’s Sailing Division. “She was built by the famous Holland Jachtbouw yard and was justifiably nominated for the International Superyacht Society awards. She has been maintained to the highest standards since her launch in 1998 with her most recent yard period in 2007/2008 when she underwent a multi-million euro full-refit.”

This deceptively spacious yacht was listed at an asking price of €2,650,000 and was sold with the aid of YCO Broker William Christie, who represented her new owner.