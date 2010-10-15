Shortly after their notable presence at the 2010 Monaco Yacht Show, YPI Brokerage, the sales and new construction arm of Yachting Partners International, has kept us posted on an extremely successful few weeks of sales.

Limited Edition Amels 177

Last week YPI Brokerage announced the successful in-house sale of the Limited Edition Amels 177, a fantastic 54m new build dubbed Hull 458.

Due for delivery in spring 2011, YPI signed the Central Agency Agreement less than three months ago, YPI Broker Will Allen commented, “We knew when we signed Hull 458 we would bring some important enquiries … and we did. In the end it really was a case of who wanted it most.”

Superyacht Monte Carlo

News of another Amels sale came through this week as superyacht Monte Carlo became the second sale for Yachting Partners International in the space of one week.

“She has all the Amels build quality we expect,” says her YPI broker Matt Albert. “A proven trans-Atlantic capability and range, and at an Asking Price of US$5,900,000 she quite simply offered the very best value and pedigree at a sixth of the cost of building new.” The 40m Superyacht Monte Carlo was sold by YPI in collaboration with Northrop & Johnson.

Superyacht Kalikobass II

Built in 1998 and still fresh from her major 2008 refit, the 31.8m Kalikobass II is the third superyacht sold and the second Joint Central Agency held by YPI and Northrop & Johnson in the last two weeks.

Head of YPI Sailing, William Bishop, speaking of both Northrop and Annie Avery, the sales broker who looked after Kalikobass II for Northrop said, “We have worked very well together for many years now … Annie and I have worked together with many yachts – we are good at getting clients what they need.”

Broker William Bishop said the buyer of this breath-taking sailing yacht, introduced by Bernard Gallay Yacht Brokers, “is a very happy owner … and with good reason – Kalikobass II shows off an amazing use of space for guests and crew with a very clever cabin configuration. The water is easily reached steps leading down from the transom and she sails magnificently. I think I speak for us all when I say this was a win-win situation with a great yacht being sold for the right price to an excited new owner.”

Listed with YPI Brokerage at an asking price of €3,250,000, news of this sale and the successful deals of the past two weeks stand testament to YPI’s expertise and ability alongside the notable increase in market activity surrounding the superyacht industry.

“It is very important today that we are able to offer clients a variety of yachts to suit all tastes and requirements,” says YPI Group CEO Bertrand Vogèle. “It is even more important our yachts are of the highest quality. All our efforts are focused on finding the very best quality yachts for our clients – those listed publicly on the market but also those a little more privately announced.”