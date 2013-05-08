YPI Sell Superyacht Oxygen

Built in 2009 to ABS class and immaculately maintained by her owner, the 42m Baglietto Oxygen has now been sold with Matt Albert, YPI Sales & New Construction broker acting for the buyer.

Displaying a clever and innovative design with optimised exterior deck space to rival that of any 50m yacht, Oxygen is MCA compliant and sleeps up to 11 guests.

YPI Brokerage has extended thanks to Rytis Babravicius at Camper and Nicholsons International for his help in representing the seller.