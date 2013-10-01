The 23rd edition of the Monaco Yacht Show was brimming with positivity as the biggest names in the superyacht industry joined us at the Breaking News Centre to discuss their latest projects and latest announcements; however the truly show stopping news comes from Yachting Partners International (YPI).

YPI opened the Monaco Yacht Show with the sale of IFA CANNES, now together with Dunya Yachts, the company has confirmed, on the last day of the Show, the sale of the 73m, eagerly-anticipated, Red Square.



“We have always said: ‘expect the unexpected’,” explains Sedat Ergun, Owner & CEO of Dunya Yachts. “Now, after all the visits we have conducted over the last few days in what was an exceptionally busy Monaco Yacht Show, the feedback is telling us overwhelmingly that we have not disappointed in delivering just that…the unexpected.”

“Red Square is our first baby,” continues Sedat, “she is precious to us, and it has been a great pleasure to show her at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show. Of course it is amazing to be able to announce her sale in the Show, and she is going to a good owner who I know will enjoy her every bit as much as we have enjoyed making her a reality. A lot of interest has been shown in Dunya over the last few months, and we have a number of projects bubbling away, but for those interested in building their own dream yacht now I would say this: you have seen what we achieved with Red Square, our first ever superyacht…imagine what we can now do with our second.”



“We are very proud to have been able to work with Dunya and Red Square,” adds Philippe Hetland Brault, CEO of YPI. “Sedat and his team have created an amazing, potentially award-winning yacht for which we are very pleased to have found a new owner. Red Square matches and, in many cases, surpasses the highest quality and finish of any yacht in the world today. She is almost certainly the highest quality yacht of her size ever to come out of Turkey and a credit to the yard and the skilled onsite team from all over the world. Dunya has proved in Red Square that it is a yard to be reckoned with - we wish them every success with their new projects and look forward to selling some more.”

YPI have also extended special thanks to Russel Crump, Head of Sales for YPI, who handled the sale with expertise and helped further the notion of stability and success at the 2013 Monaco Yacht Show.