Yachting Partners International CEO Bertrand Vogèle commented, "The new owner has seized a rare opportunity and is extremely happy to have bought a 54-metre AMELS yacht delivering in Spring 2011.”

YPI Sales Broker Mike Rich, acting for the buyers, helped negotiate the successful purchase of the yacht. “I am very pleased for my clients,’ he says. “They are now the proud owners of one of the most amazing builds.”

The Amels 177 sale comes just two weeks after the Group’s notable presence at both this year’s Cannes and Monaco Yacht Shows when more than eight YPI-related yachts were on display including the eagerly awaited and actively-for-sale J-Class: Lionheart and the much-visited 61.5-metre Amels: Solemar.

YPI signed the Central Agency Agreement less than three months ago but YPI Broker Will Allen is not surprised by the speed at which the yacht sold. “You can’t hide quality,” he explains. “It is quality and value that counts in today’s marketplace. We knew when we signed Hull 458 we would bring some important enquiries…and we did. In the end it really was a case of who wanted it most.”

“We are working together as a team better than ever before,” says Bertrand Vogèle. “We are focused on getting the results our clients need in sales, charter and management. We are focused on being the best at what we do…and the year is not over yet!”