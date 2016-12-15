With YPI Senior Broker Matt Albert representing both buyer and seller, this deal was announced by the brokerage house to be the fifth largest sale of 2016.

Built for an experienced owner, the 160th largest yacht in the world was delivered in 2015 after her launch at the Golden Yachts shipyard; the yard’s second largest project to date with space for 20 guests on board.

Designed by Studio Vafiadis, O’Pari³ offers a huge amount of exterior space and internal volumes, with a generous spa, pool lounge, complete bar with BBQ station, gymnasium, steam room, beach house and touch-and-go helipad.