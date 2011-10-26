YPI Sells Superyacht Hayken

Launched in 2005 and refitted in 2010, Hayken is considered one of the finest examples of Heesen’s acclaimed 3700 series. With top speeds of up to 31 knots and a range of 2000 nautical miles, the vessel is equipped with the latest technology and state-of-the-art stabilisation systems.

Hayken has an aluminium hull and superstructure with a beam of 7.50m (24.61ft) and a 2.20m (7.22ft) draft. The yacht’s interior was designed by Omega Architects, and it offers accommodation for up to 10 guests, as well as 6 crew.

YPI broker, Matt Albert , said of the sale: “She is in magnificent condition. She was an excellent purchase for her new owner.

“In fact, the transaction was one of the smoothest we have had the pleasure of being involved in, due in no small part to Wes Sanford from Northrop & Johnson who expertly represented the buyer.”

YPI was founded in Brighton, England nearly 40 years ago. Today it has offices in the UK, France, Monaco and Asia with parent branches in 10 countries throughout the world.