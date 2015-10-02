While not letting any premature details slip about the new project during the interview, we can now highlight that YPI successfully signed a letter of intent for a new construction project on behalf of the owner of Axioma and Dunya Yachts for a 100m superyacht dubbed Project Blade.

Designed by Ken Freivokh, the owner of Axioma seems to have taken a serious interest in the cutting-edge PYC design and plans to implement a series of new design and construction techniques in line with the Turkish shipyard.

After a successful year, a number of impressive sales and a brand-new construction project on the cards, Axioma will now be placed on the market for sale as she celebrates the most successful charter season ever.