Built by Japan’s Nishii shipyard in 1986 to a design by the acclaimed Jon Bannenberg, this illustrious 55m is ABS classed, commercially compliant and able to comfortably accommodate up to 12 guests (cruising) in 6 cabins.

“She has benefitted from a number of refits, the most recent being 2010,” says her YPI Sales and New Construction Broker, Matt Albert. “Two 3516B Caterpillar diesel engines give her a top speed of 15 knots - she cruises at a steady 13 knots. Huge interior and exterior areas also mean she is perfect for entertaining. All in all, she is by far the best 55m deal on the worldwide market today.”

YPI has also announced the Group’s move to a larger premises in Antibes whilst YPI Charter joins the Brokerage, Management and Marketing teams in the company’s Head Office in Monaco.

Following the recent recruitments of Ian Petts, Russell Crump and Frédéric Laporte into the Group, it is the turn of Laurence Reymann, director of YPI Crew, to make the news as YPI announces that she and her team will soon be moving into the Group’s larger premises overlooking the port of Antibes.

“We have enjoyed some record breaking years recently and outgrown our existing offices,” says Laurence. “Moving into YPI’s beautiful Antibes office over-looking the port of Antibes is perfect. We will redesign it to suit our own needs and have it ready to welcome candidates and crew in time for the New Year. It will be our snazziest office yet.”