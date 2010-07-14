YPI Sign Conrad-Vripack Newbuild Superyacht

YPI Broker Mike Rich has stated “She is a long range expedition cruiser … There is a lot of renewed interest in this type of discovery yacht today. They are a great way of properly experiencing the world beyond the usual yachting channels like the Caribbean and the Med. This design is one of the finest of its kind using a lot of the Vripack experience and flair for award-winning design.”

The Conrad-Vripack 132 holds the ability to venture 5,000 nautical miles and is designed for easy handling; able to operate perfectly with a crew of just six. She is able to accommodate up to 10 guests in 4 cabins with a sleek and contemporary interior layout with pear wood and wenge with suede and white leather.

“Of course the new owner can add their own touch to the interior look and feel”, adds YPI's Mike Rich. “They can bring their own designers or use the specialists that work with the yard.”

Superyacht owners may not be as familiar with the Conrad Shipyard as they are with others, however, like Poland’s renowned yacht building past, Conrad also come with a very strong track record.