Built in 2006 by renowned Dutch shipyard Holland Jachtbouw, YII has been superbly maintained and is considered a true pedigree yacht.

With naval architecture by Dixon Yacht Designs and interiors by John Munford, the vessel can comfortably accommodate 6 guests in her luxurious interior.

The yacht boasts an uncluttered deck and low profile deckhouse, as well as a range of sleek features and extras including semirecessed headsail furlers, a ‘through hull´

anchor system, pop-up cleats, deck recessed Genoa tracks, concealed hinges for hatches and helm consoles profiting from touch-screen technology.

“We are very proud to be representing ‘YII’ on the market today,” explains Head of YPI’s sailing arm, William Bishop.

“She is the second yacht to be designed by Dixon Yacht Designs for the owner. She is superbly laid out and offers an exceptional sail area to displacement ratio that means great performance even in the slightest of breezes.”

YII is available with an asking price of €12,500,000 euros.

YPI Brokerage is the sales and new construction arm of Yachting Partners International (YPI).