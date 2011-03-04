Having previously hosted seminars in honour of their collaboration with the FIPA Group, YPI Brokerage has signed yet another stunning motor yacht from renowned builders and designer, Fipa Italiana.

Why Worry was designed and built to offer maximum space for guests whilst onboard with an element of enhanced performance. This 31m motor yacht is capable of accommodating 8-9 guests in 4 cabins, all with en suite facilities.

Not only is this yacht immaculately maintained, but Why Worry also boasts a completely refitted interior.

“To see her engine room,” comments YPI Senior Yacht Consultant, Eric Althaus, “you would think she was brand new. She is in perfect condition and the new owner will also have the peace of mind of knowing she comes with a full shipyard warranty.”

“She benefits from the much-praised Maiora fly-bridge design,” explains her YPI Broker, Will Allen. “This offers a huge amount of space for guests to properly enjoy the yacht whether cruising at 27 knots or reaching her top speeds of up to 31 knots.”

Having just been signed for sale through Yachting Partners International, superyacht Why Worry is available for viewings in Viareggio, Italy and is listed at an asking price of €4,600,000 – VAT paid.