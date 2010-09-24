Built in Ancona, Italy by ISA, Mary Jean II is a stunning 61.7m superyacht with an enviable exterior design. Being presented at the show this week, the new vessel is sat aside some of the finest vessels in the world, from Nero to Panthalassa.

“Mary-Jean II is every bit the yacht we have all been waiting to see,” says her YPI Charter Marketing Broker Jacqueline Leigh. “Everything from the unique Aristo blue of her hull, the Mark Berryman designed interior, the way she moves through the water … every bit of Mary-Jean II speaks of quality and perfection.”

YPI Management project-managed the build, working to deliver the yacht to a very excited owner this summer. The owner told YPI “She is spectacular. We have greatly valued our relationship with YPI, a good job by all. Well done and congratulations to the team.”

We also spoke with Yachting Partners Internationals' Marketing Director Mark Duncan about the potential the web holds for the superyacht industry after YPI release their brand new website.

Mark Duncan stated, “It’s a very visual industry, it’s about what the boat looks like outside and inside” The new website allows the entire information of any YPI Charter or Brokerage yacht to be accessed instantly, at the touch of a button.