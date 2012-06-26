Built in 2003 by acclaimed Australian yard, Austal Ships, Tu Moana today represents a rare opportunity to purchase a 69.5-metre vessel ripe for conversion into either a luxury mini-cruise ship or a very unique luxury yacht.

“Austal Ships are known for their quality builds,” explains YPI CEO Bertrand Vogèle in a recent release, “Tu Moana’s sister ship, Tia Moana, sold with an Asking Price of EUR 20 million eighteen months ago. Tu Moana has an excellent hull and technically superb structure. All the necessary surveys and reports have been carried out and, as a vessel that wasn’t sailed very often, she offers the perfect basis for an owner who wants to refit entirely according to his own tastes and needs.”

Tu Moana has five decks and offers unique cruising possibilities with a draft that allows her to enter extremely shallow coastal waters, such as those around the islands of French Polynesia, other vessels her size could never approach.

“Tu Moana is the perfect project for an owner who wants a large, well-built 69.5-metre, 1,697 ton vessel offered at a very low price but with unlimited potential when it comes to refitting her out. For the right owner, Tu Moana is an amazing investment.”

Originally Bureau Veritas classed, Tu Moana is presently out of class and can now be seen in Tahiti.