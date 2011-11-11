Mirabella III

Launched in 1994 by Concorde Yachts, this magnificent 41m sloop underwent a refit in 2010 and emerged from the Master Yachts shipyard a completely rejuvenated superyacht, unrivalled in both luxury and performance.

Mirabella III is capable of accommodating up to ten guests in five spacious cabins whilst surrounding guests in unrivalled luxury in her Jill Lubin interior design.

Currently located in the South of France, Mirabella III is available for sale through YPI Brokerage for an asking price of €7,500,000.

Mirage

Built in 2010 by the Baia shipyard, this superfast motor yacht holds a futuristic exterior design to match her abilities whilst offering unrivalled comfort for those on board. Measuring 31m, Mirage is an exquisite open yacht, perfect for high-octane cruising, with a top speed of 50 knots, or relaxing tours of the Greek islands.

Mirage is capable of accommodating up to ten guests in four cabins with extra space for six crew members to achieve the highest level of service whilst cruising.

Now available for sale with YPI Brokerage, Mirage is listed for an asking price of €7,900,000.