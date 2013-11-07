Built in 2006 by renowned Italian shipyard International Shipyards Ancona (IYC), with exterior designs by Walter Franchini and interiors by Luca Dini, Amoixa is considered one of the finest light displacement yachts of her kind.

She accommodates up to 12 guests in six spacious cabins and features a unique air-conditioned watersports facility at sea level.

“When it comes to watersports, the best most yachts this size offer is a garage or lazarette where crew can grab equipment and toys for owners and guests,” says Russell Crump, Sales Director at YPI and the yacht’s broker for sale.

“Amoixa offers a whole room where everyone can pick and choose their diving gear or watertoys and then launch them directly into the sea from platforms extending out from both

sides of the hull. It’s genius!”

Amoixa also boasts a spacious formal dining area seating up to 12 guests on the main deck alongside the Master Suite, Master Salon, main salon and an aft deck lounge area with zero-speed stabilisers for maximum comfort.

She has a spectacular VIP Stateroom on the sky deck as well as a salon and aft lounge area and a very impressive sundeck for al fresco dining around a large Jacuzzi.

Powered by twin 1752 kW MTU engines, Amoixa can reach speeds of up to 17 knots whilst cruising comfortably at 13-14 knots.

Amoixa is now available for viewing in Istanbul, Turkey and is for sale through YPI at an asking price of €12,500,000.