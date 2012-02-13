Built in 1990 by Royal Huisman, Cyclos III is the sailing yacht which launched the career of the highly acclaimed designer Andrew Winch. Cyclos III was the ground-breaking yacht of her generation and she remains timeless even after 20 years.

“What is there to say about Cyclos III that hasn’t already been said in award ceremonies all over the world,” says her YPI broker and Head of YPI Sailing, William Bishop. “She is craftsmanship, innovation and design at their very best. She represents the largest, most powerful sailing yachts of her generation – pushing the boundaries of modern yacht design from both a technical and aesthetic perspective.”

Cyclos III was created to operate under sail and at anchor without the encumbrances of continuously running generators. Cyclos III therefore harnesses the power of stored energy through a massive bank of gel cell batteries that allows for a hard day of sailing but importantly a quiet, ‘generator-free’, night’s sleep.

“Cyclos III is a ketch built for those passionate about sailing and being at sea,” says Will. “She is exceptionally comfortable, naturally ventilated and when it comes to performance, she has power in abundance.”

Before joining YPI, Will sailed on Cyclos III as mate and subsequently as captain so he knows the yacht well. “She is truly one of the most exciting yachts to sail,” he says. “Whether that be in the challenging conditions off Oregon or powered up in the Caribbean Trades…she is a yacht you never forget.”

Cyclos III is now located at the Royal Huisman shipyard in Vollenhove, Holland and awaits a refit and upgrade from a new owner passionate about making sure CYCLOS III graces the world’s oceans for decades to come.

Exclusively for sale through YPI Brokerage, Cyclos III is price to sell at an asking price of €3,500,000.