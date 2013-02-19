Designed for outstanding performance and unrivalled comfort, Ocean’s Seven² was built by Trehard in 1998 with refits occurring 2004 and 2010 to keep her meticulously maintained.

“She was designed for the most discerning of guests and the most demanding of owners,” says Senior YPI Charter Manager Annemarie Gathercole. “A sloop with vast, clean decks and offering plenty of space and comfort both inside and out, Ocean’s Seven² is exhilarating under sail, her fair lines and long waterline assuring excellent sailing performance.”

“Ocean’s Seven² is also the only sailing yacht of any size to offer no less than three berth combinations: 4 king-size berths or 8 twins or a suite with one king and two twins. Together with two full size baths,” explains Annemarie.

“Ocean’s Seven² is a sailing yacht that not only offers all the performance you expect from a yacht of her calibre,” explains Lamia Ramou, YPI Charter Management. “But all the space, comfort and extras you’d normally only see with much large yachts.” Ocean’s Seven² is available for charter this summer in the Eastern Mediterranean.