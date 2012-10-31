A high volume yacht of some standing, the 49m O’Ceanos was built by renowned Italian builders Mondomarine in 2006. Fitted with Italy’s finest woods, marble and fabrics, she offers accommodation for up to 16 guests in seven luxurious staterooms including an opulent Master Suite, with private office, that spans two thirds of the upper deck.

“The Master Suite has to be seen to be believed,” says YPI Head of Sales, Russell Crump. “The design, layout and finishing is impeccable and it has its own private balcony offering the sort of unparalleled panoramic views most yacht owners of yachts this size can only dream of.”

A particularly spacious yacht, O’Ceanos has an expansive 300 square metre sundeck with seating for 24, a wet bar, barbecue and large sunbathing area.

“As you can imagine, she is a very popular charter yacht,” says Russell, “which means she is in perfect condition and comes with a very strong revenue stream – something many new owners are looking for today.”

O’Ceanos is a co-central agency with YPI and Atalanta Golden Yachts and is for sale at an asking price of €16,750,000.