Originally built in 1974 by Benetti, no area of this 29.75m yacht was overlooked when the shipyard ran various upgrades and replacements; successfully combining the enviably classic look and feel of the yacht with state-of-the-art AV and navigation systems.

Salve can comfortably accommodate up to 10 guests in complete comfort and luxury, be it enjoying cocktails on the open deck or surrounded by the timeless interior design whilst sitting down for dinner.

Available for inspection around the vicinity of Monaco, Salve is now for sale with YPI at the competitive asking price of €1,975,000.