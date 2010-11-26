Built by Feadship in 1987, this 46m displacement motor yacht not only has history, but after a major refit in 2009, she is also an extremely luxurious and well maintained superyacht. With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, X’s 8.6m beam offers ample space on board to relax in her tasteful Terrence Disdale interior.

Able to accommodate 13 guests in six cabins, X’s Master stateroom has a king size bed, an ensuite marble bathroom with shower and a Jacuzzi tub alongside an adjacent lounge and office with desk. Her VIP stateroom boasts an amply sized California king bed along with an ensuite marble bathroom and a shower.

X also holds a guest cabin with a queen bed and another ensuite marble bathroom with shower, as well as three other guest cabins with two single beds each; all equipped with ensuite facilities.

Superyacht X is available with YPI Broker Matt Albert at an asking price of €9,900,000.