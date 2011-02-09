Working with the FIPA Group, YPI Brokerage is bringing the latest incarnation of the celebrated Maiora 27 Series to the market - the Maiora 27S.

This stylish and modern superyacht has undergone a number of enhancements and developments since the launch of the original Maiora 27 series in 2005; offering a proven V-Deep hull for reliable sea-worthiness, fin stabilisation systems for stability at anchor and dual MTU 12v 2000 engines to provide a top speed of 28 knots.

“The Maiora 27S adds the final touch to an important family of yacht singings,” says YPI Group CEO Bertrand Vogele. “Following on from the AB 166 and the AB 116, the Maiora 27s, at just 26.5-metres, is the smallest of the team and stunningly performant.”

The Maiora 27S can comfortably accommodate 8 guests in 4 luxurious cabins with a large focus on space in each room. The Fly Bridge alone offers over 35 square-metres of space to relax in, providing a Jacuzzi, BBQ, pop up 42” TV, a complete bar and a dedicated space for Jet Ski storage.

“Technology is state-of-the-art for both the owner and the crew” adds YPI Senior Consultant, Eric Althaus. “Night Vision cameras, “Yacht Controller” hands free manoeuvring, i-friendly systems, Bose stereo, pop up plasma TVs, touch of a button curtains plus DVD’s and SKY decoders throughout are just some of the attractive features on board.”

The interior of the Maiora 27S superyacht, as with most from the Maiora shipyard, is completely customizable with the help of the in-house FIPA design team.

“This yacht is designed for those who love comfort, space, speed and performance without having to dip too deeply into the pocket,” concludes Eric Althaus. “A brand new yacht, from a builder of high renown, ready for cruising this summer, with the opportunity of selecting your preferred interior layout, style and furniture – now that’s an offer worth looking into.”

Now available for sale through YPI, the Maiora 27S is one of the largest Fly Bridges in its class and is scheduled for delivery this June.