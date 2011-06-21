Islander

Having just emerged from an extensive two year refit project, this elegant 58.5m superyacht is packed with guest-friendly extras and a large amount of space to enjoy an idyllic cruise.

Islander is both ideal for charter, boasting a distinctive exterior design with a large sun deck, a full central bar area, informal dining areas, barbecue and a large swimming pool, with Jacuzzi jets, that can be filled with either fresh or sea water.

An extensive main deck saloon can be completely separated from the dining area while a spacious sky lounge comes complete with a fully equipped bar and upright piano situated on the upper deck; a space which also holds an exterior dining area for 12 guests.

“We are proud to have Islander as a part of our fleet,” says Head of YPI Charter, Fiona Maureso. “She is a stunning yacht and in superb condition – we are looking forward to placing some great charters on her this summer.”

Capable of accommodating 10-12 guests in five spacious staterooms, Islander is now available for charter in the Adriatic and the Mediterranean this summer through YPI.

L’OR

Custom built in 1993 by Kvaerner Azimut; L’OR is a striking 30m semi-displacement yacht which features an expertly maintained and contemporary style both inside and out.

“She was refitted in 2007,” explains her YPI Charter Manager, Carine Zanotti, “and has been constantly upgraded and meticulously maintained since. Her contemporary interior décor and superbly appointed deck spaces continue to appeal to a very broad market indeed.”

L’OR is fast yet fuel-efficient, capable of achieving over 17 knots at top speed whilst alternatively consuming less than 450 litres an hour at cruising speed.

“L’OR is a particularly well equipped yacht,” says Senior Charter Broker, Sarah Piggin. “She has a Jacuzzi on the Flybridge and benefits from Stabilisers at anchor, a real bonus and unusual for a yacht of this size. She also offers some great toys, including a Seadoo waverunner.”

Run by a young and vibrant crew, L’OR is now available for charter in the Western Mediterranean through YPI.