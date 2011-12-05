Built by Holland Jachtbouw in 2010, Athos is one of the most spectacular and innovative sailing yachts on the water.

“Athos is one of those increasingly rare yachts that fills people with excitement and joy at just the sight of her,” smiles YPI Charter Manager Carine Zanotti. “She is a yacht with a presence. And onboard she is even more impressive.”

Featuring an 11m beam, Athos offers an unprecedented amount of space. “Her interior includes an Owners Suite with private cockpit and deckhouse,” continues Carine, “four guests and a main deckhouse with a formal dining and lounge area.”

Available for a limited period only, Athos holds an arsenal of reputable charter features including her very own FIB (Flying Inflatable Boat), which offers guests holding a valid flying license the ability to take her into the air.

“The owner will be using Athos a lot this season,” says Carine, “but he has agreed to let us charter her at important periods in the year – meaning some guests are going to have the chance of a lifetime – the chance to spend some quality time onboard one of the most spectacular sailing yachts in existence today.”

Athos is now available for charter in the Caribbean at €180,000 per week.