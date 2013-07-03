With a cruising range of 8,500 nautical miles, almost 900m2 of luxurious accommodation over four decks and a unique extendable HCA-certified heli-pad, this superyacht is the result of a design collaboration between H2 and Andy Moore and constructed by the Spanish Freire shipyard.

“I have been in this business for over 20 years now,“ says YPI Head of Sales & Charter, Russel Crump, “and I’ve got to say this one is a real game changer. She was originally designed as a research vessel except the owner was determined she also had to have all the luxuries and comforts normally reserved for only the worlds very best superyachts.“

“She is a charterer’s dream,” explains her YPI Charter Manager, Alena Zilayova. “She has a warm and relaxed interior that makes superb use of distressed oak and walnut for a soft natural ambiance. En suite guest and VIP cabins have teak-decked showers; a private elevator takes guests up to the amazing Owners Deck; there is an eight-person spa pool, state-of-the-art gym, media lounge and a stunning observation lounge forward.”

Whether for outdoor or indoor relaxation and enjoyment, Pegaso offers an abundance of space, comfort and facilities including, uniquely for a yacht her size, a fully HCA-certified helipad, extendable by an extra 4 metres to accommodate a wide range of craft including the Eurocopter 135.

“For some charter guests that facility will open up a whole world of options,” adds Russell. “Otherwise it makes for the most spectacular party area.”

“Everything about Pegaso’s design makes sense,” says Alena. “The bathing platform leads straight to the dive store for convenient access; it is easy to get around the yacht and the crew can be as prominent or as discrete as guests require.”