The Hainan Rendezvous is fast becoming a focal event for anyone set on networking with the increasing number of high-net-worth individuals in Asia.

Whilst only in its second year, this nascent show is now becoming widely recognized as Asia’s first and only luxury, aviation and lifestyle exhibition.

“YPI has been working with an Asian clientele for almost all of its 40 years in existence,” explains YPI Group CEO, Bertrand Vogele. “However in the last few years we have noticed a significant increase in the number of requests from clients in the region asking about the yachts to buy and charter.”

With increasing client demand from Asia, YPI has now announced it will fast-track its plans for increased presence and growth across the region.

“Our attendance at the Hainan Show is a part of that,” says Bertrand. “Bringing Ambrosia to this event shows how serious we are about bringing quality products to clients here. We will be announced some more far-reaching developments over the next few days… so stay tuned.”