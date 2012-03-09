Tatiana

The first of three yachts built by the well-known shipyard, Bilgin Yachts, this 45m motor yacht was launched in Istanbul last year using the latest cold-moulded technology.

Able to accommodate up to 14 guests in 6 cabins, Tatiana holds a simple yet elegant design by Joachim Kinder alongside a contemporary interior style.

Available for sale for an asking price of €14,900,000, Tatiana will on display at the 2012 Antibes Yacht Show with YPI Brokerage.

Lady Maria

The Ferretti 112’ line is one of the most popular yachts of her class with the combination of great speed, excellent quality and zero speed stabilizers making her the perfect cruising vessel. Measuring 34m, Lady Maria sleeps 12 guests in five well appointed double staterooms, all with ensuite bathrooms.

Available for sale through YPI Brokerage, Lady Maria is listed for an asking price of €6,300,000.

Salve

Classically styled by Benetti, Salve was re-launched at the leading Italian shipyards facilities in 2008 after an extensive refit and stands as an excellent addition to the global brokerage market.

Having taken delivery of a larger yacht, her owner has placed Salve for sale through YPI Brokerage at an asking price of €1,975,000.

YPI Brokerage will also be displaying Komboloi, the 22m Sanlorenzo yacht which can reach an impressive top speed of 30 knots; ideal for island cruising.